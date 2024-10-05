IndiGo Experiences System Slowdown, Says Customers May Face Increased Wait Time

IndiGo airline on Saturday said they are experiencing a "system slowdown" which affected their website and booking system.

The airline issued an advisory and said that due to the "system slowdown" customers may face increased wait time including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport.



The outage has left many passengers stranded at the airports.



IndiGo in the travel advisory said, "We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," the airline said in a statement.







#6ETravelAdvisory : We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. (1/3) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 5, 2024



The airline said they are working to "restore stability and normalcy" as soon as possible. "Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey. Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible," the statement further read. "We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time," said IndiGo.







We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time. (3/3) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 5, 2024



