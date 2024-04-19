Indigo announces direct flights from Chennai to Bangkok and Durgapur

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has announced direct flights between Chennai-Durgapur, starting from May 16, 2024, and is resuming operations between Chennai-Bangkok from May 15, 2024, respectively. These direct routes will boost domestic and international connectivity from the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Connectivity to Bangkok and Durgapur from Chennai will provide business and leisure travellers with increased flight options and facilitate economic growth in the region.

With the addition of Chennai, IndiGo now operates 28 weekly flights from Durgapur to metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This new connection will offer more options to travellers from Durgapur to connect to other domestic and international destinations via Chennai.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of direct flights between Chennai and Durgapur, as well as the resumption of direct flights between Chennai and Bangkok. The enhanced accessibility and connectivity provided by these flights will not only strengthen regional and international connectivity but also create new trade & tourism opportunities. With these flights IndiGo operates 69 direct flights to Thailand from 7 cities in India. As India’s leading carrier, we continue to deliver on our promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

With the presence of major automobile manufacturing units and allied industries around the city, Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is also called the ‘Detroit of India’. Located on the Coromandel Coast of the Bay of Bengal, it is an important centre of Tamil history, arts, literature, culture, kingdoms, and dynasties since the 1st century CE. From the resplendent classical dance form of Bharatnatyam, the rich flavours of its iconic cuisine to the lustrous silk sarees and the gorgeous temples and churches, Chennai caters to the needs of all kinds of travellers. Some of the most preferred tourist attractions in the city include, Santhome Basilica church, Fort St. George, Government Museum, Marina beach, Pulicat Lake, St. Mary’s church and Valluvar Kottam Kodambakkam.

Located in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal, Durgapur is an industrial city, and it hosts a very mineral-rich belt. Planned by two American architects, it is home to the Durgapur Steel Plant, which opened in 1957. Situated on the banks of river Damodar, the city is also a hub of education and innovation with several renowned colleges and universities.

Bangkok, a well-known tourist hotspot and the capital of Thailand, is a vibrant city with a rich cultural heritage, delectable cuisine, and lively nightlife. It is also popular for its spectacular palaces, skyscrapers, museums, and markets. Floating Market, Safari World, Siam Ocean World, Chao Phraya Dinner Cruise, and Siam Park City are among the few attractions in Bangkok.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via the official website www.goIndiGo.in or our mobile app. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic and international connectivity.