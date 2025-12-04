Indigo Asks DGCA to Relax Rules

Bengaluru: IndiGo has told Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that its operations will be fully restored by February 10, and has asked for relief from some provisions that limit pilot duty hours at night after the airline cancelled hundreds of flights this week due to a shortage of aviators.

A government source said IndiGo's request for relief from the provisions had been received and was under consideration.

"The disruptions have arisen primarily from misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing Phase 2 of the (Flight Duty Time Limitations), with the airline accepting that the actual crew requirement exceeded their anticipation," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement late on Thursday after a briefing from IndiGo representatives.

The new rules have increased the amount of mandatory rest per week for pilots by 12 hours to 48 hours. In addition, pilots are now only allowed to make two night-time landings per week, down from six under the old rules.

It remains to be seen just how badly the rostering woes will affect IndiGo.