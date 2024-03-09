IndiGo announces new flights between Chandigarh and Dharamshala

IndiGo announced new direct flights between Chandigarh-Dharamshala w.e.f. April 02, 2024. With three weekly flights operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, passengers can now easily plan a quick escape to Dharamshala from the scorching summer heat. This new connectivity is a boon for both leisure as well as business travellers. IndiGo had also announced flights between Delhi and Dharamshala last year.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of direct flights between Chandigarh and Dharamshala, which will significantly reduce the travel time between the two cities with added convenience. These new flights would also offer customers from Dharamshala easy accessibility to key national and international destinations via Chandigarh. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity through the 6E network and delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab and Haryana, is a beautiful city known for its modern architecture and urban planning. The city boasts of several tourist attractions such as the Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, and the Capitol Complex. With its clean and green environment, Chandigarh is a popular destination for both business and leisure travellers alike.

Dharamshala, located in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, is a serene hill station known for its breathtaking views of the Himalayas. It is home to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile, making it a popular destination for spiritual seekers. With its pleasant weather, lush greenery, and rich cultural heritage, Dharamshala offers a unique travel experience that is sure to leave visitors spellbound.

Flight schedule:

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival

6E 7516 Chandigarh Dharamshala Tue, Wed and Sat Apr 02, 2024 12:45 13:50

6E 7517 Dharamshala Chandigarh Tue, Wed and Sat Apr 02, 2024 14:10 15:15