India's US Lobbyist Jason Miller Meets President Trump Amid Trade Tensions

New Delhi: Former Trump adviser Jason Miller, whose firm was hired as a lobbyist by India in May this year, met US President Donald Trump on Sunday (IST) as well as a few officials of his administration. “Fantastic week in Washington with so many friends being in town, topped off of course by having the opportunity to stop in and see our President in action! Keep up the great work,” Miller posted on X.

Miller did not mention the purpose of his meeting with Trump and other officials, but posted several photos, including one with President Trump, on the social media.

The meeting comes as President Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro stepped up his attack on India on Sunday despite President Trump’s conciliatory words on India-US relations earlier on Saturday, saying Prime Minister Modi would “always be my friend.” In the latest in a series of almost-daily tirades against New Delhi, Navarro again blamed India for taking American jobs due to high tariffs and for the death of Ukrainians in the Russia-Ukraine war by its purchase of cheap Russian oil. India had recently rejected Navarro’s comments as “inaccurate and misleading”.

According to earlier reports, the Indian embassy in the United States had hired Miller as its lobbyist in Washington DC in a $1.8 million annual contract with SHW Partners LLC that he heads. The firm focuses on strategic counselling, government relations and public perception management.

According to reports, filings with the US justice department indicated in May that Miller will provide “strategic counsel, tactical planning”, traditional lobbying services, and perception management and public relations support when required to India. The US media said Mr Miller’s year-long contract, signed on May 21, included a monthly retainer of $150,000 and this marked Miller's first disclosed lobbying client during President Trump’s second term.

Asked about the practice in May this year, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said: “This is not a new practice. This has been in place for several decades and under successive governments since the 1950s. These firms have been regularly engaged by the embassy as per the requirement of the situation. All such engagements are available in the public domain.”

On Saturday, President Trump had told reporters: “I will always be friends with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, he is a great Prime Minister. India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about… I get along very well with (Indian PM) Modi”. However, he made it clear he did not like some of Modi’s policies, presumably in reference to India’s firm stand on trade talks and its continued purchase of Russian oil.

The US had last month imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, half of which was a “penalty” for buying Russian oil.

Soon after President Trump’s conciliatory words, Modi had reacted by saying: “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”