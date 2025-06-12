India’s Social Security Cover Jumps 64% From 19% In 10 Years

Mumbai: India’s social security coverage has increased to 64.3 per cent in 2025 from 19 per cent in 2015, an unprecedented 45 percentage point surge over the past decade. said on Wednesday, citing the latest data from the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) ILOSTAT database.



The ILO has officially recorded India’s 2025 social protection data in the ILOSTAT database, making India the first country in the world to update its figures for the current year.



“Recognising these efforts, the ILO acknowledged India’s achievement and officially published on its dashboard that 64.3 per cent of India’s population, i.e. over 94 crore people, are now covered under

at least one social protection benefit,” the Ministry of Labour and Employment said.



According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the ILO’s criteria for including schemes in global coverage counts require them to be legislatively mandated, offer cash benefits, remain active, and have verified data spanning the last three years.



During a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of the International Labour Conference in Geneva with Director General of the ILO, Gilbert F Houngbo, Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the pro-poor and labour welfare schemes of the Modi

Government over the past 11 years.



The current 64.3 per cent figure represents only the first phase of India’s data pooling efforts, focusing on the central sector and women-centric schemes across eight selected states. “With phase II and further consolidation underway, it is expected that India’s total social protection coverage will soon surpass the 100-crore mark,” the ministry statement added.



The Union Minister also apprised DG ILO about the national-level Social Protection Data Pooling Exercise that has been carried out by the government in collaboration with the ILO.



The DG, ILO, as per the statement, praised India’s focused welfare policies for the poor and labour class under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.



“The increase marks the fastest expansion in social protection coverage worldwide, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to “Antyodaya” i.e. empowering the last mile and fulfilling the promise of leaving no one behind,” Mandaviya said.



In the last five-to-seven years, four key central government schemes have played a significant role in increasing social security coverage.

Tese are Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), the e-Shram portal, and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).



The increase in social protection coverage will further strengthen India’s global engagements, particularly in finalising social security

agreements (SSAs) with developed nations, it said. “These agreements will ensure the portability of social protection benefits for India professionals working overseas, while offering partner countries the transparency required for mutual recognition frameworks," the release said.