India's Richest Woman Savitri Jindal Wins Hisar Seat in Haryana

India's richest woman Savitri Jindal won from the Hisar assembly constituency as an Independent candidate.



Savitri Jindal won with majority of 19,034 votes over Ram Niwas Rara of Congress. She is the head of the OP Jindal Group.



After the victory, Savitri Jindal took to X to express her gratitute to the people of Hisar.



"All of you have fought this election, this victory is also yours. Hearty congratulations to my Hisar family for this victory," she wrote on X.



Haryana went to polls on October 5 for 90 assembly constituencies.