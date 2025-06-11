 Top
India's Rapidly Expanding Infrastructure Network Boosting Ease of Living: Modi

PTI
11 Jun 2025 10:28 AM IST

Marking 11 years of infrastructure growth, PM Modi highlights India's next-gen projects driving prosperity and self-reliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India’s growing infrastructure — from highways to digital networks — is transforming lives and building confidence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it has been 11 years of infrastructure revolution, and asserted that India's rapidly expanding infrastructure network is boosting 'Ease of Living' and enhancing prosperity."It's been #11YearsOfInfraRevolution, with outstanding infrastructure being added that has enhanced India's growth trajectory," Modi said on X.

From railways to highways, ports to airports, India's rapidly expanding infrastructure network is boosting 'Ease of Living' and enhancing prosperity, he said. Modi shared a thread from a government's citizen engagement platform that highlighted new India's infrastructure development over the last 11 years.
"Smart Cities. Safer Roads. Smoother Commutes- #NewIndia's Infrastructure Promise. India's infrastructure is racing into the future under PM @narendramodi's leadership," the post on the MyGovIndia read. "It's a journey where steel and spirit merge, and each milestone carries the hopes of a billion. Highways that shorten distances, bridges that unite communities, and digital networks that spark innovation - India is building more than infrastructure. It's building confidence, connectivity and a beautiful canvas for every Indian dream," it said.
The thread highlighted that the momentum shift isn't just about progress - it's about a promise to uplift every citizen and transform India's future. In another post, Modi said, "India's push for next-gen infrastructure is powered by sustainability and long term vision." It is laying the foundations of a self-reliant India, he said.
narendra modi infrastructure Digital Public Infrastructure 
India Delhi New Delhi 
