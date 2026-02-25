India’s Navratna CPSE NALCO Launches IA91 Grade Aluminium Alloy Ingot

Bhubaneswar: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna CPSE (Central Public Sector Enterprise) under Union ministry of mines, has launched a new IA91 grade aluminium alloy ingot.

IA91 is a high-performance, silicon-based casting alloy engineered to deliver an optimal balance of castability, mechanical strength, and corrosion resistance. The product was formally launched by Anil Kumar Singh, director (commercial) in the presence of senior officials at NALCO’s Kolkata Stockyard, on Tuesday, an official communication said on Wednesday.

“Designed for advanced casting applications, it is ideally suited to gravity die casting and low-pressure die casting, with primary applications in the automotive, electrical and power equipment, industrial sectors, and foundries,” the communication said.

Congratulating the production and marketing teams, Brijendra Pratap Singh, NALCO’s chairman-cum-managing director, said that the expanding product portfolio reflected the CPSE’s’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality, value-added products.