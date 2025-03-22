India’s GDP Doubles in a Decade, Set to Surpass Japan by 2025: IMF

Economists highlight structural reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and digital transformation initiatives as key drivers of this growth. Additionally, Make in India and other industrial programs have enhanced manufacturing and exports, contributing to the economic surge.

India's economy has consistently outpaced other major economies, with the IMF forecasting a 6.5% annual growth rate for the next few years. In comparison, Japan and Germany are expected to experience slower growth, allowing India to close the gap and eventually surpass them.

India’s rising global economic stature is further strengthened by increasing foreign direct investments (FDI) and a thriving digital economy, which are enhancing innovation and entrepreneurship.

Experts believe this growth will provide greater global influence for India while addressing domestic challenges such as income inequality and employment generation.

The IMF’s projections reaffirm India’s emergence as a global economic powerhouse, with its youthful population and expanding consumer market expected to sustain this upward trajectory in the coming decades.