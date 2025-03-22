India’s GDP Doubles in a Decade, Set to Surpass Japan by 2025: IMF
India's GDP has grown from USD 2.4 trillion in 2015 to an estimated USD 4.3 trillion by 2025, positioning it to surpass Japan and Germany
India has achieved a significant economic milestone by nearly doubling its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the past decade, according to the latest data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country’s GDP has grown from USD 2.4 trillion in 2015 to an estimated USD 4.3 trillion by 2025, reflecting a 77 per cent increase in just ten years.
This rapid economic expansion positions India as the world’s fifth-largest economy, with projections indicating it will overtake Japan by 2025 and Germany by 2027 to become the third-largest. The growth is attributed to robust domestic consumption, rising foreign investments, and government-led infrastructure development.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
