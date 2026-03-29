India’s First Homegrown Cheetah ‘Mukhi’ Turns Three

Bhopal: Mukhi, the first cheetah to be born on Indian soil after 75 years, turned three on Sunday.

The female cheetah, born to South African Jwala and Namibian Freddie in May 2023 in the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, has become a conservation icon as the feline sailed through unimaginable ordeals since her birth to grow into adulthood and mother five cubs.

Mukhi was the lone survivor among the four cubs born to female cheetah Jwala in the latter’s first litter and was abandoned by her mother in her infancy because of the death of her three siblings due to acute dehydration.

Mukhi was in a critical condition when she was rescued by the forest officials of the KNP on May 23, 2023.

She was suffering from acute dehydration and malnutrition.

Mukhi was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) facility established in the KNP for treating sick cheetahs and reared by the vets and forest officers, with utmost care, till she recouped.

A move to reunite Jwala and Mukhi had proved counterproductive, with Jwala making an attempt to kill her.

Once, Mukhi suffered leg injury but that did not deter her spirit as she was later found moving in her enclosure and recouping with the intervention of vets.

After being abandoned by her mother, Mukhi started learning to hunt preys in the wild on her own.

“Mukhi had faced every challenge an orphaned newborn could possibly face. She is a symbol of courage and hope for all of us here- a true fighter”, field director of the KNP, Uttam Kumar Sharma says.

After losing three of her siblings to intense heat and being left alone by her mother, Mukhi has fought on, bringing us a ray of hope for the success of the cheetah project, a video on Mukhi released by the KNP said.

Mukhi was later released in the wild along with some other cheetahs and gave birth to five cubs on November 20, 2025.

She is the only India-born female cheetah among five other female cheetahs in the KNP who became mothers.

Eight cheetahs from Namibia and 12 others from South Africa were brought to the KNP under the cheetah reintroduction project around four years ago.

Now India has a cheetah population of 53, including 33 cubs.

They included three cheetahs, shifted to the Gandhi Sagar wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh from the KNP a few months ago.

Cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952.