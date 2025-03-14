India’s first exploration licences for critical minerals launched in Goa

New Delhi: Union coal and mines minister G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday unveiled the country’s first-ever auction of Exploration Licences (ELs) for 13 critical mineral blocks, marking a major reform intended to unlock India’s untapped and deep-seated mineral reserves. The launch event, held in Dona Paula, was attended by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and key officials from the Union ministry of mines.

The 13 exploration blocks up for auction span a range of minerals crucial to India’s green and high-tech industries, including rare earth elements (REE), zinc, diamond, copper, and platinum group elements (PGE). Kishan Reddy also inaugurated a roadshow on the 5th Tranche of Critical Mineral Blocks and kicked off AI Hackathon 2025, an initiative aiming to utilise artificial intelligence for targeted mineral exploration.

Addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy highlighted the achievements of the mining sector over the past decade, describing it as one of India’s fastest-growing and most dynamic industries. “Today marks another milestone. We are laying the foundation for a new era in mineral exploration — faster, more technologically driven, and globally competitive,” he said. Kishan Reddy added that the sector’s transformation has opened significant opportunities for private participation and paved the way for India’s emergence as a global mining leader.

The Union minister elaborated on the new legal framework, introduced through an amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act in 2023, which encourages private companies to undertake exploration with exclusive rights of up to 1,000 square metres per licence. Kishan Reddy noted that if no minerals are discovered, 50 per cent of the exploration risk will be borne by the Government of India, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the process.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, thanked the ministry for choosing the state for the launch and roadshow, underscored mining’s integral role in local employment and economic growth. “As India pursues a green energy future, securing the supply of critical minerals is essential. The amendments to the MMDR Act are a bold step toward tapping the country’s untapped mineral wealth,” Sawant remarked.

Mines secretary V.L. Kantha Rao hailed the exploration licences as a turning point in India’s path to self-reliance. He emphasised that once these blocks are successfully explored and mined, the nation’s dependence on mineral imports would diminish. Describing the initiative as a key stride toward Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), Rao reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering private investment and innovation in the mining sector.