India's Fertiliser Stocks Hit Record High Ahead of Kharif Season, Defying West Asia Tensions

New Delhi: In a bid to reassure farmers and markets that the country's domestic supplies remain unaffected by geopolitical tensions roiling West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz, the centre on Friday said that India's fertiliser inventories have surged to their highest level ahead of the kharif (summer) crop season. Amid geopolitical tension in West Asia, the department of fertilisers, however, firmly assured the farming community that India's fertiliser inventory remains robust, secure, and fully equipped to handle the upcoming kharif season.

According to the department fertilisers, India's fertiliser reserves have grown significantly, reaching 177 LMT ahead of kharif season. It also re-affirmed its commitment to the farming community as well. "There is a massive jump of 36.5 per cent year-on-year surge in overall fertiliser reserves, rising from 129.85 LMT on March 6, 2025, to a commanding 177.31 LMT as of today," the department said in a statement.

"This formidable buffer is driven by an unprecedented increase in critical soil nutrients; most notably DAP stocks (now at 25.13 LMT) and rise in NPKs reserves (reaching 55.87 LMT). Furthermore, the availability of urea — the country's most widely consumed fertilizer—has also grown to reach 59.30 LMT. This robust, data-backed inventory conclusively demonstrates that the nation is exceptionally well-stocked and fully insulated against any global supply chain shock, as we approach the peak Kharif sowing season," the government data said.

With the data, the government said that the numbers have told a clear story of preparedness. "Benefiting from a lean consumption phase and an aggressive advance stocking strategy, the government has built a formidable buffer of all grades of fertilisers," it said, adding that these fertiliser reserves, which are significantly higher than last year, provide a vital operational cushion, ensuring that international logistics bottlenecks do not translate into domestic farm-gate shortages.