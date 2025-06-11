India's Electoral Rolls Preparation One Of World's Most Rigorous, Transparent Exercises: CEC

New Delhi: Amid allegations of manipulating voter data, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Mr Gyanesh Kumar underlined that preparation of electoral rolls in India is one of the world's most rigorous and transparent exercises.

While delivering the keynote address at the Stockholm International Conference on Electoral Integrity in Sweden, Mr Kumar said the electoral rolls are shared with recognised national and state parties in accordance with law every year during revision as well as before the elections. He added the rolls have been shared with recognised political parties since 1960 with provision of claims, objections and appeals. Addressing the event, Kumar said preparation of voters list is one of the world's most rigorous and transparent exercises, reinforcing the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process.

The CEC noted that this robust mechanism has played a vital role in upholding electoral credibility across the country for years.

Mr Kumar also informed the participants about the massive scale of the election exercise that is undertaken by the ECI, especially during the parliamentary elections, which is done under the close watch of the political parties; candidates; general, police and expenditure observers and the media who, he stated, act akin to concurrent auditors at various stages. The CEC highlighted the scale of coordination that underpins the conduct of elections in India. With over 20 million personnel, including polling staff, police forces, observers, and agents of political parties at the time of conduct of elections, ECI becomes the world’s largest organisation, surpassing the combined workforce of several national governments and major global corporations.

On the sidelines of the conference, Mr Kumar held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mexico, Indonesia, Mongolia, South Africa, Switzerland, Moldova, Lithuania, Mauritius, Germany, Croatia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. These engagements focused on voter participation, electoral technology, diaspora voting, and institutional capacity-building.