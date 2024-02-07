India's Economic Growth Bolstered in FY24 Budget: Finance Minister

New Delhi: Exuding confidence in India’s economic growth, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that all the allocations have not been cut under any head in the interim Budget for 2024-25, rather it has either remained the same or gone up in FY25 Budget in the flagship schemes. Besides, retail inflation has been stable, within the tolerance band of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while labour force has gone up, unemployment rate has declined, she said while replying in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha also passed the Rs 47.66-lakh-crore interim Budget 2024-25 of the Union government with a voice vote, approving the Rs 1.8 lakh crore budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a voice vote as well. The two budgets, along with the supplementary demands for grants and relevant appropriation bills, were piloted by Ms Sitharman. “The fiscal deficit of the central government is proposed to be brought down to 5.1 per cent of the GDP during 2024-25,” the minister said while replying to the debate.Concerned about the Centre not giving funds to states, Ms Sitharaman assured the House and said, “Whatever the finance commission has recommended, I do follow it to the last word. As far as Karnataka is concerned, the state is receiving funds as per finance commission recommendation and on time as well. In addition, Karnataka has also been provided interest-free loans for 50 years for undertaking infrastructure development activities.”Reeling out numbers, she said, as per the recommendation of 13th Finance Commission, Karnataka was given Rs 61,691 crore while Rs 1,51,309 crore were provided as recommended by the 14th Finance Commission. “About Rs 1,29,854 crore has been provided to the state for four years as against the five-year term of the 15th Finance Commission,” she replied on an allegation made by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah as ‘injustice’ meted out by the Centre on devolution of tax share to the state.On a query on headline retail inflation, she also said that prices of essentials including, aata, oil, rice have come down due to steps taken by the government to contain inflation. “The retail inflation is now stable and within the notified tolerance band of RBI. Besides, Ms Sitharaman also said while the workforce has gone up, the unemployment rate has declined significantly and numbers show people are getting enrolled into jobs as seen in EPFO payroll data,” she said.The minister also said that in order to check the volatility in prices of onion, the government has progressively increased its buffer size from 1 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) in 2020-21 to 7 LMT in 2023-24. “As of February 3, 2024, a total of 6.32 LMT of onion was procured, and 3.96 LMT of Grade-A onion was released through retail sales, e-Nam auction and bulk sales,” she added.India has also brought the branded ‘Bharat Dal’ through which Chana Dal is made available at Rs 60 per kg in a single pack and Rs 55 per kg for a 30 kg pack. 2.97 lakh metric tonnes of Chana have been sold already as of January 30, 2024. 'Bharat Dal', which is coming at a concessional price, is available in all retail markets.