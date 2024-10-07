India's domestic air passenger traffic to touch 300 mn by 2030: Naidu

New Delhi: India's domestic air passenger traffic is projected to touch 300 million by 2030 and about USD 11 billion is being spent to develop airports, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday. The minister also said India and France can work together to develop a robust global SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) supply chain.



He was speaking at the conference organised by the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) in the national capital. India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets and airlines are expanding their fleets well as networks to meet the rising demand.

Naidu said the domestic air passenger traffic is projected to touch 300 million by 2030 while 200 more airports are expected to be developed in the next 20-25 years. Currently, India has 157 airports, heliports and waterdromes.

The number of operational airports is expected to reach 200 by the end of 2025. The potential for partnership between India and France is immense, the minister added.