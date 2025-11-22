India’s Concerns Reflect In G20 Declaration

NEW DELHI: The G20 Leaders’ Declaration adopted in Johannesburg on Saturday reflected several of India’s key concerns, including a strong “condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” officials said. The document also acknowledged India’s long-standing concerns about geopolitical tensions, global trade disruptions, supply chain instability and the high debt burden affecting developing nations collectively known as the Global South.

Although the Declaration contained only a single line on terrorism, MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela had noted earlier that the G20 primarily focuses on economic matters. Negotiations on the Declaration, except for the United States, which reportedly boycotted the summit, had begun well before the leaders convened.

India’s idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (“the world is one family”) and the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future” from the 2023 New Delhi G20 Summit found continuity in Johannesburg through the African philosophy of Ubuntu, often translated as “I am because we are,” underscoring global interdependence across social, economic and environmental spheres.

Indian officials said New Delhi also pushed for reform of the United Nations Security Council to improve representation. The declaration stated: “We pledge to reform the Security Council through a transformative reform that aligns it with the realities and demands of the 21st century… We call for an enlarged Security Council that improves representation of underrepresented and unrepresented regions such as Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean.”

The document also echoed India’s concerns on inadequate climate financing. Officials described the progress as “one of the most significant achievements,” with the Declaration recognising the need to scale climate finance from “billions to trillions.” It acknowledged that developing countries will require $5.8–5.9 trillion to meet their climate goals by 2030. The summit also emphasised sustainable consumption, production and India’s LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) framework.

On the economic front, the Declaration referred to global risks, including tariffs, stating: “The global economy has shown resilience in the first half of 2025 despite facing elevated uncertainty… ongoing geopolitical and trade tensions, supply chain disruptions, high debt levels and frequent extreme weather events.” It warned these factors could threaten growth and damage financial and price stability.

The leaders also addressed challenges facing the Global South, particularly food security. The Declaration welcomed the work of the G20 Food Security Task Force under the South African presidency and endorsed the “Ubuntu Approaches on Food Security and Nutrition,” aimed at countering food price volatility that disproportionately affects low-income households.

On technology, the Declaration highlighted the importance of digital public infrastructure and reaffirmed commitments made at the New Delhi G20 to harness digital and emerging technologies, including AI. It also renewed the push for women-led development, one of India’s major contributions during its presidency, and recognised the role of traditional and complementary medicine in global health frameworks.