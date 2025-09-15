Indians Wary of Anti-migrant Rally in UK

Hyderabad: More than 1 lakh people marched through central London on Saturday, in one of the largest anti-immigration protests the United Kingdom has seen in recent years. The strength of the protest unnerved many Indians in the UK, leaving them feeling worried and uncertain and not only fearing for their personal safety but also questioning whether would will be accepted in British society.

The march, organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson under the banner “Unite the Kingdom”, called for tighter controls on migration. Some demonstrators carried UK and English flags, and others held placards saying “send them home.” The rally was addressed remotely by American tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Police reported clashes during the demonstration. Several officers, said to number 26, were hurt, some seriously. The police arrested 24 persons. In his first official response to the violence on the streets not far from 10 Downing Street, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the intimidation of people based on their migrant background.

For months, UK politics has been dominated by debates over immigration, asylum seekers, and how to handle people arriving in the country. Additionally, outrage among people about immigrant culture crowding their nation has added fuel to their angst.

Some students say the protests and the recent policy changes are making the UK a less attractive destination for study or pursue employment.

Sreenidhi Reddy, a Visakhapatnam-based final semester Masters’ student in London, said, “My plan was to get a job here. But the people here are not happy with immigrants living in the UK or taking up their jobs. Right now, I’m not so sure about my future, but I’m leaning towards moving back to India.”

Protests against immigrants, and in some countries specifically towards Indian immigrants, have sparked debates about how major global destination countries are against immigrants.

A British-born Sikh woman was raped and assaulted in England’s West Midlands county on September 9. The West Midlands police stated that the assailants raped the woman, beat her up and hurled racist abuses like “You don’t belong in this country” and “Go back to your country.”

In Australia, “March for Australia” protests were held in many cities. Many of these anti-immigration protests, which called to lower migration levels, have turned violent. In Melbourne, clashes broke out with police using pepper spray and baton rounds against protestors. Several immigrants, who raised counter protests, were attacked as well.

In Ireland there have been several physical attacks on Indian nationals in recent months. The Indian Embassy in Dublin issued advisories asking Indians to avoid deserted places, especially at odd hours. Most of the attacks on Indians have been described as racially motivated.

These incidents have led to fear and uncertainty in the Indian community. Citizens are raising concerns about policies, laws, and how welcoming or safe the country’s native society will be. For students and workers, the uncertainty over visas, work, and safety is now a real factor in decisions about moving or staying abroad.