Iran Conflict: Returnees Share Ordeal as Abu Dhabi Flight Lands in Delhi

Delhi: The first flight carrying Indian passengers stranded in Abu Dhabi amid ongoing crisis in West Asia landed in Delhi on Monday. The IGI Airport witnessed emotional moments as the citizens returned home and met their families after days of being stranded in hotels.

Another passenger said he was in the airport in Abu Dhabi when it was attacked. "The airport was attacked and I was there... We were very scared and had no clue what was going to happen," he added."The airspace is really large there and missiles are intercepting. The debris fell and caused some injury... You can actually feel the missiles intercepting there constantly. Today we somehow managed to fly back," another passenger said.The passengers also lauded the authorities for arranging a flight back home. "Obviously we did get stressed due to all the bombing and explosions... But now we back in India and feeling safe," a passenger said. Meanwhile, family members of the passengers said it is a relief to their loved ones returning home after facing middle east crisis.The number of Indians who live in the Gulf and West Asia is about 9 million. There are around 10,000 Indian citizens who live, study and work in Iran, while over 40,000 live in Israel.Currently, the airspace of West Asia is almost closed. With flight services disrupted due to the military escalation in West Asia, hundreds of Indians are stranded in Dubai, Doha and other key hub airports, with many of them taking to social media to appeal to the Indian government for assistance.The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which met on Sunday, expressed concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region. The CCS also directed all departments concerned to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. "It (CCS) expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region," an official statement issued after the CCS meeting said.India has in the past successfully evacuated thousands of Indians from different parts of the world, including West Asia, amidst conflicts. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Indian missions across the region are in continuous contact with nationals, and helplines have been activated.Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in a major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States on Saturday. His death was confirmed on Sunday. US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing on Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.