IndianOil Launches Phases of Parivartan and Nayi Disha in Vijayawada

DC Correspondent
13 Feb 2024 3:11 PM GMT
Programs aim to empower inmates and juveniles through sports training and guidance.
Inauguration of prison reform programs by IndianOil in Vijayawada.
Hyderabad: IndianOil recently launched Phase 7 of 'Parivartan- Prison to Pride' and Phase 4 of 'Nayi Disha - Smile for Juvenile' in Vijayawada on February 12, 2024. The event was attended by Mr. Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of IndianOil, along with international sportspersons from the organization and prison authorities.

These phases aim to reach 11 prisons and 12 juvenile homes across 14 states, impacting around 1115 participants. At the Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children (JWCS & WSC) in Vijayawada, Phase 4 of Nayi Disha was virtually inaugurated, offering training in Badminton, Chess, and Carrom under certified coaches.

Mr. Vaidya emphasized the importance of these programs, stating, "We are proud of this initiative, aligned with our core value of 'Nation First', aiming for a positive transformation in the lives of prison inmates and juveniles through sports." He thanked stakeholders for their collaboration.

Nayi Disha, tailored for young inmates, aims to guide them towards growth through sports, fostering discipline, resilience, and self-confidence.

The Parivartan- Prison to Pride initiative began on August 15, 2021, followed by Nayi Disha's first phase on January 26, 2023. These initiatives now impact over 6300 inmates and juveniles across multiple locations, providing coaching facilities, equipment, and kits.

( Source : Press Release )
