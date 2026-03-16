IndianOil App Surges Past ChatGPT to Claim No. 1 Spot Amid LPG Shortage

Hyderabad: In a dramatic twist to India’s digital landscape, the Indian Oil Corporation’s official app IndianOil ONE has skyrocketed to the very top of both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, dethroning OpenAI’s globally celebrated ChatGPT. This meteoric rise comes amid a tense and chaotic nationwide LPG crisis, triggered by turmoil in West Asia, which has left households anxious and scrambling for alternatives.

The app, sleekly designed to let consumers book cylinders, track deliveries, and apply for new connections, has suddenly become the lifeline of millions. With fear of shortages looming large, desperate citizens have rushed to download it in unprecedented numbers. Sensor Tower reports a jaw-dropping surge of nearly 40 lakh downloads in just the past month, a tidal wave of activity that catapulted the app past one of the world’s most dominant AI platforms.

On the ground, however, the situation remains grim. While domestic LPG supplies have been kept relatively steady, the commercial sector has been battered. Hotels and restaurants are shutting their doors, while others cling to survival by slashing menus and rationing fuel. Across the country, serpentine queues of anxious citizens snake around distribution centres, painting a picture of palpable panic and uncertainty.

The crisis has also sparked a dramatic consumer shift. Anticipating prolonged disruption, households are turning to electric alternatives in droves. Online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart are witnessing explosive sales of induction stoves, rice cookers, and other electric appliances, as kitchens brace for the possibility of a complete gas blackout.

This extraordinary convergence of technology, crisis, and consumer behaviour has created a surreal moment: a utility app, born of necessity, now reigning supreme over one of the most talked-about AI tools in the world. It’s a story of urgency, adaptation, and the sheer force of collective demand reshaping the digital charts overnight.