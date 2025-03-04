Indian Woman Executed in UAE for Killing Child

New Delhi: A 33-year-old Indian woman named Shahzadi Khan was executed by hanging on February 15 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, for the alleged murder of a four-month-old child. The Ministry of External Affairs informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that the UAE authorities had conveyed to the Indian Embassy on February 28 that the sentence was carried out in accordance with local laws.

Shahzadi Khan, who had been convicted of infant murder with her death sentence upheld by the UAE's Court of Cassation, had received extensive legal assistance from the Indian Embassy. Mercy petitions and pardon requests were submitted on her behalf, but her appeals were ultimately unsuccessful. Additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma informed the court that her last rites are scheduled for March 5.

The case has been a matter of profound personal anguish for her family. Shabbir Khan, the petitioner and father of Shahzadi, expressed his distress over the uncertainty surrounding her status. He recalled a phone call on February 14 during which his daughter warned that she might be executed within a day or two — a prediction that media reports later confirmed. The petitioner alleged that Shahzadi was inadequately represented during her trial and was pressured into confessing, leading to her death sentence.

Shahzadi was handed over to Abu Dhabi police on February 10, 2023, and was sentenced on July 31, 2023, while lodged at Al Wathba Jail. Initially, government sources had indicated that her review petition was under consideration and that she was not in immediate danger of execution. However, the execution proceeded, and the information was relayed to India nearly two weeks after the fact.

The Delhi High Court is currently hearing the plea concerning her well-being, amid calls for clarity over the legal process and the representation afforded to Shahzadi. Justice Sachin Datta described the unfolding events as "very unfortunate" during the proceedings.