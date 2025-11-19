Indian Woman, 8 Months Pregnant, Killed in Car Accident in Sydney

Sydney: A tragic road accident in Sydney has claimed the life of a pregnant Indian woman, leaving her family devastated. The incident, which occurred last weekend in the Hornsby area, came to light only recently.

According to police, 33-year-old Samanvita Dhareswar, originally from India, was eight months pregnant. She had stepped out for a walk with her husband and three-year-old son near a local park. As the family attempted to cross at a foot crossing, a speeding BMW struck her with great force.

Emergency services rushed her to the nearest hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. The unborn child could not be saved either. The woman was expected to deliver within a few weeks.

Her husband, shattered by the sudden loss of both his wife and unborn child, broke down in grief at the hospital.

Police have identified the driver of the BMW as 19-year-old Aaron Papazoglou. He has been arrested and booked in connection with the fatal crash.

Authorities confirmed that Samanvita worked as a Test Analyst at a local software company in Sydney.