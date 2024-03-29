Indian-US Armed Forces Demonstrate Joint Capabilities

Kakinada: An enthralling display of joint naval capabilities was presented by the Indian and US armed forces along the Kakinada Coast on Friday.

The personnel got down by rope from helicopters to the shore and exhibited their war-related talents amid a blast of smoke bombs. Warships, helicopters, Land Crap Assault vessels etc were exhibited in the naval exercises amid the dazzling military exercise.The personnel of the Indian and the US forces conducted amphibious operations in Kakinada coast as part of the joint exercise named Tiger Triumph-2024. The amphibious warships of both the navies participated in the high action.Cross Deck Helicopter operations were also undertaken between the ships of the two navies off Kakinada. The seamless conduct of multifaceted coordinated operations demonstrated the excellence of the joint planning and execution, reaffirming a high degree of interoperability between the two armed forces.The US Navy was represented by Rear Admiral Joaquin Martinez, vice commander of the US Seventh Fleet based in the sea off Japan. The Indian Navy was represented by Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankar, the flag officer commanding of the Eastern Fleet based in Visakhapatnam. The Indian Army was represented by Major General Akhilesh Kumar, the General Officer Commanding of the 54 infantry Division based in Hyderabad.“The US Marine CH-53 E Super Stallion made its maiden landing at the Naval Air Station INS Dega in Visakhapatnam. These heavy lift helicopters of the Marine Corps are operating from US Navy ships as part of the ongoing exercise Tiger Triumph 2024 in Kakinada. In consonance with Indian Navy and Air Force helicopters, they have undertaken various transportation and HADR missions,” it was stated here.At a joint press conference held after the fleet exercise, the US- Rear Admiral Joaquin Martinez, vice commander, US Navy, Indian Navy’s rear admiral Rajesh Dhankar and Indian Army’s major general Akhilesh Kumar said the objective of Tiger Triumph-2024 was to enhance interoperability for conducting amphibious HADR operations in the event of a natural calamity, and refine sops to enable rapid and smooth coordination between the forces of both the nations.They said the service personnel from both countries have participated in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions during the Harbour phase held from March 18 to 24. “Troops subsequently embarked onboard ships for the sea fare off Kakinada, and undertook maritime Amphibious and HADR operations in accordance with injected situations as per the schedule of the exercise.”Another important facet of this edition of the exercise was the STAFFEX, wherein personnel from both sides have refined their war-related abilities.Rear Admiral Rajesh Kumar said, “Kakinada is the safest place for amphibious training and there exists a lot of logistic support here. In future, Kakinada will become a hub for amphibious training.”