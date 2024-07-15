Indian Tourist Turns Palm Atlantis Hotel Into Dubai's Delux Dhobi Ghat

Hyderabad: A video of an Indian woman drying clothes on the balcony of an Opulent Dubai hotel has created a buzz on social media.

A social media user, Pallavi Venkatesh recorded her mother hanging clothes to dry on the Atlantis, the Palm, in Dubai, balcony. The video also showed another balcony with laundry out to dry in the sun. The text on the clip reads, "Moms just momming at Palm Atlantis."

The video was shared three weeks before, and since then, it has gone viral on the internet. Social media users are either applauding or criticizing the Indian woman. The hotel also responded to the viral video clip, and wrote, "Mom duties" besides an applauding emoji.The response also added, " We hope you enjoyed your stay! (We include a retractable drying cord in every bathroom, so that you can dry your clothing over the bath)."Venkatesh responded to the hotel's comment by writing, "yea but v had to leave hotel in an hour n dint have enough time to wait .. given an option whr it could dry within 10 mins in Dubai weather."However, in the comment section, many users applauded the viral video and wrote, "She is mom. She can do anything.""When you are rich enough to book hotel rooms in Palm Atlantis, then you shouldn't care about what people think of you or how your manners are, also this is the msg effective way of drying clothes," a user commented."You can take mom out of India but to take India out of mom is just impossible," quipped another user.Meanwhile, some users also criticized her act, "This is bad manners in other countries. Respect the rules of the hotel that you are staying in," commented a user."It's illegal to do this in Dubai! U can get fined, check the laws," added another."Indians show their indianness," another wrote."The problem with desi parents is the toxicity that whatever they do is right. That's how our generation has been embarrassed of our parents all our lives," another user commented.As many people criticized the act, the user later clarified the things in a pinned comment, saying, "Let me clarify few things.. obviosly to water park in d MORNING n vhad to leave d hotel by noon hence had no time for laundry .. n obviosly d moment I saw my mom doing this I took a video n immediately removed it from the railings .. this video was just to show how moms can be lil cute n stupid at d same time n thats it ...""I did c ppl from other room especially FOREIGNERS doing d same too!! So stop bashing Indians al d time n get a life !!!" she added.