Indian Tanker Sails Safely After Fujairah Attack

New Delhi: An Indian-flag oil tanker, Jag Laadki, which was loading crude oil when the Fujairah oil terminal in the UAE came under attack, sailed safely for India on Sunday morning carrying about 80,800 metric tonnes (MT) of Murban crude oil.

“On March 14, 2026, while the Indian-flag vessel Jag Laadki was loading crude oil at the Fujairah Single Point Mooring, the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked. The vessel sailed safely from Fujairah at 10.30 am IST today, carrying about 80,800 MT of Murban crude oil and is bound for India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers onboard are safe,” a government statement said on Sunday.

According to news agency reports, oil loading operations at the UAE’s Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub and crude export terminal, resumed after a drone attack and fire on Saturday. However, it remains unclear whether operations have fully returned to normal.

Meanwhile, two Indian-flag LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 MT of LPG had crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and are currently en route to India. Shivalik is expected to reach Mundra port in Gujarat on March 16, while Nanda Devi is scheduled to dock at Kandla port on March 17.

The safe passage of the vessels is considered crucial for India as shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have affected the country’s energy supplies.

At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain west of the Persian Gulf region. The Directorate General of Shipping is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian missions abroad.

The conflict has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the main transit route for Gulf energy supplies. While India has partly offset crude supply disruptions by sourcing oil from countries including Russia, gas supplies to industrial users have been curtailed and LPG availability to commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants has been reduced.

Since the activation of the DG Shipping control room, 2,995 phone calls and over 5,357 emails have been received from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders seeking information and assistance.

DG Shipping has also facilitated the safe repatriation of 276 Indian seafarers from the Gulf region so far, including 23 repatriations in the past 24 hours from airports and regional locations.