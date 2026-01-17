Indian Students' Emotional Reunion With Family After Return From Iran

New Delhi: Poignant scenes of relief and reunion unfolded at the Delhi airport on early Saturday as families embraced their loved ones who returned from Iran amid the worsening security situation there. Several Indians, including students, have arrived here in commercial flights from Iran amid widespread protests in the Islamic nation and Tehran's crackdown that has so far killed more than 2,500 people.

Image Source PTI

While some welcomed their children with flower garlands, a father held his daughter to his chest, smiling as tears welled up in his eyes, a moving image capturing the tumult of emotions these families endured while their children were stranded amid the political unrest in Iran. Many of those who returned from Iran on commercial flights, including students, described their last few days as tense and marked with uncertainty. "It was a very difficult time," said a student who arrived from Tehran.

Upon arriving at the airport here, Ali Naqui, who was a part of a group of 12 to 13 travellers, was asked if they faced any difficulty in Iran. "We didn't face any problem," he replied. "We have returned from Tehran. Earlier, we were in Iraq, then we travelled to Iran. After an eight-day stay there, we have returned to India," he told. "The situation on the streets was tense, and the internet shutdown made us feel completely isolated. Reaching India and seeing our families waiting for us brought a sense of safety and relief," she said. Recalling his departure from unrest-hit Iran, another student, Shazid said the situation was uncertain, and the lack of communication made it worse. "Once we were informed about the travel arrangements, there was a sense of relief. Reaching home and seeing our families waiting for us is something we truly needed," he said. A young woman, who is studying at a medical college in Shiraz, said, "The internet was not working. So, we didn't exactly know what was happening around the country."The student said the situation in the city she was in was "fine".

VIDEO | Delhi: Indian students return from Iran amid ongoing unrest in the country. One of the students said, "I am pursuing MBBS there. We had no idea about what US has said as there was no internet. The Indian Embassy contacted us... we heard that protests were happening but…

Families said their anxiety peaked when there was a blackout, with little information about the safety of their loved ones. Some relief came after the Indian Embassy in Tehran stepped in, restored communication and began coordinating assistance for stranded nationals, they said. The Indian Embassy remained in constant touch with citizens stranded in Iran, issuing advisories and guiding them through the process of homecoming. The Indian government had earlier advised all its nationals in Iran, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, to leave the country using any available means as the security situation deteriorated. The advisory followed massive anti-government protests that began late last month after Iran's currency, the Rial, plunged to record lows. The demonstrations later spread across all 31 provinces, evolving from protests over economic distress into broader demands for political change.