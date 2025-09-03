Indian Student Demands Rs 2,300 for Cleaning Window in UK, Video Splits Internet
In the video, the woman, with a gentle smile and a cloth in her hand approaches a parked car and taps the driver’s window, and before he could say a word, she demands ₤20, leaving him in shock
An Indian Student living in Birmingham, United Kingdom split the internet after a video of her demanding Rs 2,300 (₤20) from a car owner for wiping his window, went viral across social media platforms.
"Sir… twenty please?" she can be heard saying softly.
"For what?" the driver asks.
"I just cleaned your window," replies the woman. "You just did a quick wipe. Look I'm confused - ₤20?" the driver appalled.
As the driver tried to leave, the woman stood in the way insisting payment. "You have to knock me down if you want leave," she said.
The video quickly captured eyeballs as the original video garnered over 2 million views.
However, many netizens called the video scripted and "staged". While few others slammed the girl in the comment box for tarnishing the image of Indian students.
The authenticity of the video, however, has not been verified with local media reports claiming that authorities are still reviewing the details.
