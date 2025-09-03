Indian Student Demands Rs 2,300 for Cleaning Window in UK, Video Splits Internet

An Indian Student living in Birmingham, United Kingdom split the internet after a video of her demanding Rs 2,300 (₤20) from a car owner for wiping his window, went viral across social media platforms.

In the video, the woman, with a gentle smile and a cloth in her hand approaches a parked car and taps the driver’s window, and before he could say a word, she demands ₤20, leaving him in shock.

"Sir… twenty please?" she can be heard saying softly. "For what?" the driver asks. "I just cleaned your window," replies the woman. "You just did a quick wipe. Look I'm confused - ₤20?" the driver appalled.

A viral video from Birmingham showed an Indian student demanding £20 after wiping a car window. The argument sparked mixed reactions, with some calling it staged as both had appeared in earlier videos.

