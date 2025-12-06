Indian Savoury Delights at Grand Rashtrapati Bhavan Banquet for Putin

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu hosted a state banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan shortly before he concluded his visit and departed for Moscow. The evening featured a musical performance blending Indian classical music with Russian melodies, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

The banquet showcased India's rich regional cuisine. The meal began with Murungelai Chaaru soup, a traditional South Indian rasam, followed by appetisers such as Gucchi Doon Chetin (stuffed morels with Kashmiri walnut chutney), Kaale Chane Ke Shikampuri (pan-grilled black gram kebabs), and Vegetable Jhol Momo served with spicy chutney.

The main course included Zafrani Paneer Roll, Paalak Methi Mattar Ka Saag, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo, Achaari Baingan, and Yellow Dal Tadka. These dishes were accompanied by Dry Fruit and Saffron Pulao, along with an assortment of Indian breads including Laccha Parantha, Magaz Naan, Satanaj Roti, Missi Roti, and Biscuity Roti. Desserts featured Badam Ka Halwa, Kesar-Pista Kulfi, and fresh fruits, complemented by traditional items such as Gur Sandesh, Murakku, and various pickles and salads. Beverages included fresh juices made from pomegranate, orange, carrot and ginger.

A musical programme by the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band, supported by classical instrumentalists, enriched the evening. The repertoire included Indian raagas like Amritavarshini, Khamaj, Yaman, Shivranjini, Nalinakanthi, Bhairavi and Desh, alongside Russian melodies such as Kalinka, excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, and the Hindi film tune Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

During the banquet, President Putin highlighted the strength of India–Russia cooperation. He noted that the declaration adopted during his visit covers wide-ranging collaboration across politics, security, trade, energy, education and more. Recalling the 15th anniversary of the declaration that elevated bilateral ties to a “specially privileged strategic partnership,” he said discussions with Indian leaders were open and constructive.

Putin emphasised that both nations are committed to shaping a fair and just world order based on the UN’s central role and the balance of global interests. He praised the spirit of the India–Russia partnership, describing it as “go together, grow together,” and expressed confidence that the strategic relationship will continue to strengthen.

President Murmu, in her welcome remarks, noted the special significance of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the India–Russia Strategic Partnership. She highlighted the success of bilateral relations in 2025 and said the Joint Statement of the 23rd Annual Summit provides a broad roadmap for deeper engagement.

President Putin departed from Delhi shortly after the dinner, with External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar seeing him off. During his two-day visit, Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-hosted the India–Russia Annual Summit, agreeing to enhance cooperation in developing efficient transport corridors and to elevate economic ties to “new heights” by 2030. PM Modi also announced India’s plan to launch a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian citizens.