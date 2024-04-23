Indian Railways Introduces Affordable Economy Meals at Select Stations

Hyderabad: The railways will provide economy meals at affordable prices to rail passengers in the summer. The facility will be available at 12 stations near the general coaches, a statement said.

There are two categories, the economy meal which costs `20 and the snack meal which comes at `50. Passengers can buy their refreshments directly from these counters, eliminating the need to search for vendors or venture outside the station

In the South Central Railway (SCR) zone, the facility will be available at Hyderabad and Vikarabad in Telangana; Vijayawada, Renigunta, Guntakal, Tirupati, Pakala, Rajahmundry, Dhone and Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh and Purna and Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said a pilot project of the service was run successfully at 51 stations last year across the Indian Railways.

Overall, these meal counters are operational at over 100 stations and nearly 150 counters across Indian Railways, and the facility will be expanded further.