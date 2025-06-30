Railways to Hike Fares From July 1

In a move aimed at streamlining fare structures and enhancing financial sustainability of passenger services, the Ministry of Railways has rationalised the basic fare of Passenger train services, effective from 01 July 2025. The revised fares are based on the updated Passenger Fare Table issued by the Indian Railway Conference Association (IRCA).

Key Highlights of Fare Rationalisation (Effective from 1st July 2025):

No change in Suburban single journey fares and Season Tickets (for both suburban and non-suburban routes).

For Ordinary Non-AC Classes (Non-suburban trains):

Second Class: Increased by Half Paisa per Kilometre subject to condition that

No increase up to 500 Km

Increase by Rs.5 for distance 501 to 1500 Km

Increase by Rs.10 for distance 1501 to 2500 Km

Increase by Rs.15 for distance 2501 to 3000 Km

Sleeper Class: Increased by 0.5 paisa per kilometre

First Class: Increased by 0.5 paisa per kilometre

For Mail/Express Trains (Non-AC):

Second Class: Increased by 01 paisa per kilometre

Sleeper Class: Increased by 01 paisa per kilometre

First Class: Increased by 01 paisa per kilometre

For AC Classes (Mail/Express trains):

AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier/3-Economy, AC 2-Tier, and AC First/Executive Class/Executive Anubhuti: Increased by 02 Paisa per kilometre

The fare revision also applies to premier and special train services such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, AC Vistadome coaches, Anubhuti coaches, and Ordinary non-suburban services, in accordance with the revised class-wise fare structure.

No Change in Ancillary Charges:

Reservation fees, superfast surcharges, and other charges remain unchanged.

GST will continue to be levied as per applicable rules.

Fare rounding principles remain as per existing norms.

Implementation

Revised fares will apply to tickets booked on or after 01.07.2025. Tickets issued before this date will remain valid at the existing fare without any fare adjustment. PRS, UTS, and manual ticketing systems are being updated accordingly.

The Ministry of Railways has issued necessary instructions to all Zonal Railways to ensure smooth implementation of the revised fare structure. Zonal Railways have also been directed to update fare displays at all stations.