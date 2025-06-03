Indian-Origin Man Fools 27 Investors using Fake Founder Persona

Bhavye Khetan, an Indian-origin and a graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, faked founder profile to fool 27 investors. In a viral post on X, Bhavye Khetan claimed to have fooled dozens of venture capitalists (VCs) using a fictional founder identity packed with popular keywords like “stanford”, "Palantir" and "AI." By using cold emails and faking a founder profile, with no real product, pitch, or plan he claimed to have received replies from 27 investors and 4 calls. There was no company and no idea, just a made-up resume with the right names in the right places.

I made a fake founder persona. No product. No pitch. No deck. Just: - Stanford CS - Ex-Palantir - Used the word “AI” 3 times Sent cold emails to 34 VCs. 27 replied. 4 asked for a call. This game is rigged in ways most people don’t understand.



A user replied and wrote “I heard about a guy who faked his CV w/ similar founder, tech nonsense & landed major consulting & then executive jobs this way. Entire climb up the ladder he delegated key tasks he had no idea how to do himself to underlings. Now he’s CFO at a Fortune 500, clearing 500K a year”



Although not everyone was impressed, another user commented “This is stupid. You lied. Stanford is meaningful. Palantir is meaningful. AI is meaningful. The only person acting inappropriately is you.” Another commented “If you lie, of course, they’ll take your call. But you won’t get far once they realise you’re faking it.”



While it is controversial, Khetan’s experiment casts a revealing spotlight on the culture of venture capital, especially in an era where certain universities, companies, and buzzwords act like cheat codes to attract attention.



This article is authored by Kripa C Saji as part of internship program with Deccan Chronicle.