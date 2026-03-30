Indian Navy’s Urja Suraksha to Ensure Safety of Indian Ships in Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is coordinating with forces in the Persian Gulf to ensure safe passage of Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Under Operation “Urja Suraksha” (Energy Security), the Navy has deployed four to five warships in the region to escort Indian merchant vessels, particularly those carrying critical energy supplies, as they transit the Strait of Hormuz.

According to government sources, naval units guide Indian-flagged ships on navigation through the strait and coordinate with other forces in the region to prevent them from being targeted. The sources did not specify the forces involved.

Indian naval warships are currently operating in and around the Gulf of Oman. Officials indicated that India is unlikely to join any US-led naval coalition aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz.

At present, 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers are in the western Persian Gulf region.

Officials noted that similar deployments have been undertaken earlier. The Navy had launched Operation Sankalp in June 2019 in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman to ensure safe passage of Indian merchant vessels. Indian Navy Armed Security Teams were also deployed onboard ships on request.

The Navy continues to carry out anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean region.