Indian Navy to Commission Newly-inducted MH 60R Seahawk Helicopter on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will commission the newly inducted MH 60R Seahawk (a maritime variant of Blackhawk helicopter) multi-role helicopter on Wednesday at naval air station INS Garuda in Kochi. The Seahawks squadron will be commissioned in the Indian Navy as INAS 334.

“The commissioning of the Seahawks underscores Indian Navy’s steadfast dedication to fortifying maritime security, aligning seamlessly with the Government of India’s visionary goal of ensuring security and growth for all in the region,” said the Indian Navy.

As a significant upgrade to Navy’s firepower, India had signed the $2.4 billion deal to buy these 24 helicopters during the visit of former US president Donald Trump.

India has till date received six of these helicopters which are a replacement for the Sea King 42/42A helicopters -- decommissioned in the 1990s. These helicopters are envisaged to operate from frontline ships and aircraft carriers providing critical attributes of flexibility of operation, enhanced surveillance and attacking capability.

The Seahawks helicopter is designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) and vertical replenishment (VERTREP).

The helicopter has been rigorously tested in Indian Reference Atmosphere (IRA) conditions and is fully integrated into the fleet. The advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the Seahawks ideal for the Navy’s maritime security needs, offering enhanced capabilities for both conventional as well as asymmetric threats.

The MH 60R helicopter would enhance India’s blue-water capabilities, extending the operational reach of the Navy and supporting sustained naval operations across spectrums and over vast maritime domains. The Seahawk’s deployment in the Indian Ocean Region would strengthen the Navy’s maritime presence, dissuading potential threats and ensuring a secure and safe environment in this strategically crucial region. The helicopter’s capability of prolonged maritime operations and seamless integration with the P8i maritime aircraft and ships at sea makes it a ‘force multiplier’.