Indian Navy launches Motorcycle Expedition across northeastern states

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy has officially launched a Motorcycle Expedition across the northeastern states, running from October 14 to 30, 2024. This initiative, organized by the Eastern Naval Command, aims to enhance maritime awareness and engage with local youth and civil society in the region. The expedition follows previous successful outreach efforts in the Northeast in 2022 and in Leh/Ladakh in 2023.

The current expedition will traverse approximately 2,500 kilometers, covering key cities in Meghalaya, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh. A total of 40 personnel from the Indian Navy, including officers, sailors, and their family members, are participating in this 15-day journey. The route includes notable stops in cities such as Guwahati, Shillong, Aizawl, Imphal, and Kohima, with riders navigating through high-altitude passes like Sela and BumLa. Key objectives of the expedition include showcasing the Indian Navy's capabilities, conducting awareness drives at schools and colleges about career opportunities within the Navy, particularly highlighting the Agnipath Scheme, promoting Nari Shakti by involving women officers and spouses in the initiative and engaging with naval veterans and Veer Naris (widows of soldiers) in the region.