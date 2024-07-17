Indian Navy Deploys Warship, Aircraft to Save 13 Missing Indian Sailors on Oil Tanker

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has deployed its warship INS Teg and long-range maritime surveillance aircraft P8I to search for survivors, including 13 Indian nationals, from a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that capsized off the coast of Oman.

The crew of the merchant vessel "Prestige Falcon," consisting of 13 Indian nationals and three Sri Lankans, went missing after the ship capsized on Monday southeast of Ras Madrakah.

"An Indian Naval warship deployed in the region and undergoing Operational Turn Around was dispatched at short notice to provide search and rescue assistance. Efforts are going on in coordination with Omani authorities and assets, despite rough seas and strong winds," said sources in the defence establishment. The Indian Navy's P8I aircraft is also aiding in the search for survivors, they added.

The Indian Embassy in Oman is in constant communication with Omani authorities. "A search and rescue operation for the seafarers, coordinated by the Oman Maritime Security Centre (OMSC), is going on. The Indian Navy has also joined the search and rescue operations," said diplomatic sources.

According to ship tracking data, the oil tanker was en route to the Yemeni port of Aden and capsized off Oman's major industrial port of Duqm.

The "Prestige Falcon" is a 117-metre-long oil products tanker built in 2007.