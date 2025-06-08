Indian National Killed, Three Injured in Car Accident in Nepal

An Indian national was killed and three compatriots were injured on Sunday when the car they were travelling in met with an accident in Nepal, according to the police.The accident occurred at around 3.10 pm in the Pipra area of the Birgunj Metropolitan City, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gautam Mishra at Parsa District Police Office told PTI.

Bittu Saraf, 30, a resident of Bihar, was killed in the accident, while three other Indian nationals aged 20, 21, and 40 sustained serious injuries, Mishra said. The driver lost control of the vehicle due to high speed, according to the police officer. Those injured are undergoing treatment at the LS Neuro Hospital in the Bara district.



