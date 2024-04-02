Indian Medical Students from Ukraine Complete MBBS

Hyderabad: Despite the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, 210 Indian students enrolled for studying medicine in Ukraine managed to finish their course. Originally studying in Ukraine, they faced danger when war broke out. With the help of a city-based consultancy and government support, they relocated to Uzbekistan to continue their studies at Bukhara State Medical Institute.

The students' journey was fraught with danger as they navigated through the conflict. Neo Institute of Medical Sciences, with the support of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, orchestrated their safe relocation.

Dr Divya Raj Reddy, managing director of Neo, commended the students' resilience and highlighted the crucial role of government support.

The graduation ceremony at AIG Hospital also witnessed the presence of Sardor Rustambaev, Uzbekistan's Ambassador to India, who praised their determination and the collaborative efforts between nations.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Dr K Laxman, MP Rajya Sabha; Padmabhushan Dr Nageswara Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals; P. Vijaya Babu, Chairman, AP Telugu Language Commission; S Suyarov and I Soliev from the Uzbekistan Embassy; Dr BVK Raj, CEO, Neo and Sandeep Sahoo, Vice President, AIG Hospitals.