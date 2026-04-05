Indian LPG Tanker Crosses Hormuz

New Delhi: An Indian LPG tanker has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, while another vessel carrying Iranian LPG has reached Mangalore, according to official statements on Saturday.

“LPG vessel Green Sanvi has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 46,650 tonnes of LPG cargo with 25 seafarers on board,” the government said, adding that it was the seventh Indian-flagged tanker to pass through the route since disruptions began.

Separately, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas said the vessel Sea Bird, carrying about 44,000 tonnes of LPG from Iran, berthed at Mangalore on April 2 and is currently discharging cargo.

Officials indicated that this could be the first import of Iranian LPG in several years, following a temporary easing of US sanctions on Iranian oil and refined products.

According to the update, 17 Indian-flagged vessels remain in the western side of the strait, while several others have completed transit in recent days. Earlier, vessels BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying about 94,000 tonnes of LPG combined, reached Mumbai and New Mangalore respectively.

Additional consignments carried by vessels Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi had reached Indian ports in March.

India meets about 60 per cent of its LPG demand through imports, with a significant share sourced from the Middle East. The recent arrivals are expected to support domestic supply.

Authorities said all Indian seafarers in the region are safe and maritime operations remain under close monitoring. The Directorate General of Shipping is tracking vessels and coordinating with stakeholders, while a control room is functioning round the clock to handle queries and facilitate crew movement.

Officials said port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported.