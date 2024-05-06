Indian Coast Guard Seizes Iranian Boat off Koyilandy

Kozhikode: The vigilant efforts of the Indian Coast Guard led to the interception of an Iranian boat off the picturesque coast of Koyilandy on Sunday. Six fishermen indigenous to the serene shores of Kanyakumari were promptly taken into custody from the vessel.

Sources indicate that the boat encountered an unfortunate depletion of fuel reserves rendering it immobile along the shores of Koyilandy. These fishermen were part of a larger expedition that embarked on a fishing venture from the distant shores of Iran.



Initial reports suggest that their motivation to navigate away from Iranian waters stemmed from a distressing situation the non payment of their hard earned wages.



