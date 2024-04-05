Indian Coast Guard rescues 27 Bangla fishermen

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 27 Bangladeshi fishermen, stranded in their boat, Sagar II, in the Bay of Bengal. At around 11.30 am on Thursday, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Amogh, while patrolling at the Indo-Bangladesh International Maritime Border Line (IMBL), spotted the boat adrift inside Indian waters. It however found that the boat had a steering gear breakdown two days ago and was adrift since then.

The ICG technical team tried to identify and rectify the defect but found the rudder of the boat completely damaged and beyond repair then and there. ICG Regional Headquarters in Kolkata later informed the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) about the incident. The BCG deployed it's ship, Kamaruzzaman, for towing of Sagar II. It reached the IMBL at around 6.45 pm and took custody of the 27 fishermen and their boat from ICGS Amogh.