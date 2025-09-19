Indian Coast Guard Commissions First Adamya-Class Fast Patrol Vessel At Paradip

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Adamya, the first vessel in the Adamya-class Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), was commissioned at Paradip Port on Friday by Satyajit Mohanty, joint secretary (AF & Policy), ministry of defence. The event was attended by Inspector General Yoginder Dhaka, TM, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Eastern Seaboard, along with senior dignitaries from the central and state governments.

‘Adamya,’ meaning ‘indomitable,’ symbolises the Coast Guard’s resolve to ensure safe, secure, and clean seas in pursuit of safeguarding India’s maritime interests.

Built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited, the 51-metre-long FPV stands as a testament to the Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, with more than 60 per cent indigenous content. Displacing around 320 tons, the ship is powered by two 3000 KW diesel engines, enabling a top speed of 28 knots and an endurance of 1,500 nautical miles.

Notably, Adamya is the first Indian Coast Guard vessel equipped with indigenously developed controllable pitch propellers (CPP) and gearboxes, enhancing manoeuvrability and performance at sea. Its armament includes a 30 mm CRN91 gun and two 12.7 mm stabilised remote-controlled machine guns, integrated with advanced fire control systems. The vessel also features an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and Automated Power Management System (APMS), ensuring high levels of automation and efficiency.

Based at Paradip under the operational control of Coast Guard Region (North East), Adamya will undertake surveillance, law enforcement, and other duties as mandated by the Coast Guard charter. Commanded by Commandant (JG) Anurag Pandey, the ship has a crew of five officers and 34 personnel.

The induction of ICGS Adamya is expected to significantly bolster the Indian Coast Guard’s operational capabilities along the eastern seaboard.