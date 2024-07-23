Indian Broom with Nutritional Facts Label Goes Viral: Netizens say Isliye Jhadu khana bht Jaruri h

Hyderabad: Social Media users were left surprised as they saw a broom with a nutritional label on its packaging cover.





The label also had a list of ingredients written on it such as canola oil, salt, a trace of lime (calcium hydroxide), and yellow stone ground corn.



Ye jhadu me bhi 150 calorie hote hai bhai 😖 pic.twitter.com/OHUmQta07L — Manish Aman (@manish__aman) July 21, 2024 The product packaging also stated that each container of the product serves 15 people.



A user commented jokingly, "By any standard, it's a lean diet. No wonder my mother beating the crap out (jhaadu khaaya) of me with this jhadu made me lose weight."



"After all, all this time Indian parents were completing our nutrition goals," he added.

"When you want to be food but forcefully end up jhadu," a person commented.

"Isliye jhadu khana bht jaruri h," another person wrote.