Indian Army's 1st Community Radio Station Launched in Arunachal Pradesh

Kolkata: The Indian Army has launched “Radio Dirang, 88.4 FM – Apni Mitti, Apni Kahani”, the first community radio station in the Eastern theatre, to connect with the local population living near the border with China. Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General RC Tiwari inaugurated the station during a visit.

Established by 4 (Gajraj) Corps under Operation Sadbhavna, the initiative highlights the Army’s enduring commitment to enhancing connectivity, fostering cultural harmony, and supporting the socio-economic upliftment of border communities in Arunachal Pradesh, according to the Eastern Command.

It said in a statement on Tuesday that “Radio Dirang” is designed to serve the people of Dirang by promoting local culture, tradition, and social development. The station will also function as a vital communication channel for the local administration, enabling timely dissemination of essential information to the public.

Residents can now tune in to Radio Dirang at 88.4 FM for live broadcasts, community programs and cultural content. The station’s Android and iOS mobile applications further allow listeners to stream live radio and access podcasts anytime, anywhere.

Meanwhile, an 18-member Army mountaineering team from Eastern Command has successfully summited Mount Kangto (7,042 meters/23,103 feet), the highest and hitherto unconquered sentinel peak of Arunachal Pradesh.

This also marks the first recorded successful ascent of the peak, long regarded as an unclimbed guardian of the Kameng Himalayas. Flagged off on November 3 from a forward base of 4 Corps, the expedition team approached their destination from the challenging Southern route.