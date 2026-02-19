Indian Army Foils Infiltration Attempt Along LoC in Rajouri

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army announced on Thursday that its alert troops successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district earlier in the day. According to the Army, the attempt was detected in time due to a combination of credible intelligence inputs and sustained, high‑level surveillance along the sensitive frontier.

In a statement posted on ‘X’, the Nagrota-based 16 Corps also known as the White Knight Corps confirmed that its units had been maintaining heightened vigilance in the area. This proactive posture enabled troops to identify suspicious movement near the LoC and respond swiftly, preventing the infiltrators from breaching the border. The Army emphasised that operations in the region remain ongoing, with security forces continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure peace and stability in the sector.

It said, “Based on intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance, suspicious movement of terrorists was detected in the general area of Nathua Tibba, Sundarbani along the Line of Control during the early hours of 19 Feb 26. Alert troops of White Knight Corps responded with swift and calibrated fire, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt”. It added, “Own troops are suitably repositioned and re-oriented to ensure comprehensive domination of the area through integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A high state of operational alert continues to be maintained across the sector.

It remains unclear whether any of the infiltrating militants sustained casualties during the Indian Army’s operation.