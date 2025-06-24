Indian Army Buys Missiles, Drones Under Emergency

New Delhi: In order to strengthen operational readiness in counter-terrorism (CT) operations, the Indian Army, under emergency procurement (EP), has signed contracts to acquire very short-range air defence systems, remotely piloted aerial vehicles and loitering munitions, including vertical take-off and landing systems, among others crucial weapons and ammunition.

These contracts, amounting to Rs 1,981 crore, were finalised against an overall sanctioned outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for the Indian Army. Last month, the defence ministry had granted emergency procurement powers to the armed forces to buy weapons and ammunition to boost its firepower and replenish stocks used during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

"Executed through fast-track procedures under the EP mandate, the procurement aims to enhance situational awareness, lethality, mobility, and protection for troops deployed in counter-terrorism (CT) environments. The acquisitions were completed within compressed timelines to ensure rapid capability augmentation," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The acquisitions also include integrated drone detection and interdiction systems, various categories of drones, low-level lightweight radars, quick reaction fighting vehicles and heavy and medium and night sights for rifles.

"These procurements reflect the Ministry’s commitment to equipping the Indian Army with modern, mission-critical, and completely indigenous systems to meet emerging security challenges. The EP route continues to be a key enabler in bridging urgent capability gaps and ensuring timely induction of vital operational equipment," said the defence ministry.