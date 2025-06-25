India Welcomes Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Reiterates Call For Dialogue

New Delhi: India on Tuesday said it welcomed reports of a ceasefire and the “role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about”. Citing concerns about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, India said it was ready to play its part in these efforts.

“We wish to reiterate that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region,” New Delhi said.

New Delhi called for resolution of the conflict between Israel and Iran through dialogue and diplomacy. The ministry of external affairs said, "India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability."

New Delhi's latest statement came after the US President, in a post on social media, announced, “Israel and Iran have agreed that this is a Complete and Total Ceasefire."