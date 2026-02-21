India Vs South Africa In Repeat Of Previous Cup Final

AHMEDABAD: It’s a repeat of the previous T20 World Cup final as India take on South Africa in their first Super Eight match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which will also host this edition’s title round in a couple of weeks.

The hosts beat The Netherlands comfortably here a few days ago while South Africa have played three of their four Group stage matches in Ahmedabad and know the conditions just too well. Having lost the final of the 2024 edition closely (by 7 runs) in Barbados they would be itching to avenge the loss. Suryakumar Yadav, who took that crucial, calculated, catch on the boundary to dismiss David Miller in the final over to turn the game, is now the captain of the side. Sunday’s game will surely be a grudge match.

South Africa have a fair idea of the opposition though, having played extensively against India two months ago. Hosts India won the five-match T20 series 3-1 with one game being abandoned. In this tournament though, both teams are unbeaten in four games. Sparks are bound to fly.

Aiden Markram is in good form and is confidently leading the Proteas team as well as batting chart with 178 runs from four games at an average of 59.33. Then there is the torrential Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Dewald Brevis, nicknamed ‘Baby AB’ after the dangerous de Villiers, who can be menacing with the bat.

As for India, they need to tighten their game. The blips against USA (where they slipped to 77 for 6) and Namibia need to be addressed, as also the discomfort of the top order against the spinners of Pakistan and The Netherlands.

Abhishek Sharma’s form is a big concern now. The opener is yet to score in the tournament, having got three ducks — against USA, Pakistan and Netherlands. However, there is much to cheer about for others. Ishan Kishan has remarkably covered up his opening partner’s failures with compelling counterattacks while Tilak Varma and SKY too have done decently in steadying the boat. Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya have manned the middle order well and are getting into the groove.

On the bowling front, India will once again rely on pacer Jasprit Bumrah and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy to keep the opposition in check while Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Pandya will be tasked with engineering timely breakthroughs and tightening the screws.

South Africa will bank on pacers Lungisani Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch, who are their leading wicket-takers. However, given the slow nature of the wicket, spinners Keshav Maharaj and George Linde could be the dark horses in the bowling department as the race to semifinals begins.