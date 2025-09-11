New Delhi: As the India-US trade deal is picking pace, the government is hopeful that the first tranche of deals will be finalised by November this year. The key government officials are likely to travel to America next week. This development comes after the recent social media post exchanges between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, indicating an improvement in relations following a period of tension on tariff issues.

According to a top government source, the much-anticipated trade talks between India and the US are set to resume next week, following a pause triggered by the US imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on India regarding Russian oil purchases. “As the Indian engagements with the US officials are still on, some key officials from the commerce ministry are expected to visit Washington next week,” the source said on Thursday.

“India aims to expand bilateral trade from $190 billion to $500 billion by 2030. Talks continue with both nations emphasising progress, while India maintains red lines on protecting farmers, fisheries, and MSMEs. Both the leaders — PM Modi and President Donald Trump — are also likely to hold a telephonic discussion soon. We expect that India will seal the deal with the US by November 2025 or a bit early,” the source said.

Exuding confidence, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal also confirmed that India and the US would be able to finalise the first tranche of a trade deal by November this year. “In February 2025, PM Modi and President Trump together instructed us that the ministers of both sides should make a good agreement by November 2025,” Goyal said during a press briefing in Patna on Thursday.

Amid the ongoing steps towards easing India-US trade tensions, Goyal also shared his insights into the discussions and the Centre’s strategy to handle American pressure, including the issue of tariffs. “Since March, discussions have been going on this subject very seriously, progress is being made and both sides are satisfied. While India was cautious about protecting its domestic priorities, there were ample opportunities for mutually beneficial deals with the US,” the minister said.

However, Modi on Wednesday had said that teams from New Delhi and Washington were working to conclude negotiations at the earliest, potentially easing America's tariff pressures. Responding to a post by Donald Trump on X regarding the talks, PM Modi said that he looked forward to speaking with the US President.

The commerce minister also emphasised that India and the US share a strong mutual understanding between our peoples. “The relationship between our leaders, our Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, continues to build trust, just as ministries maintain constant engagement,” Goyal said.