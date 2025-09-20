India Urges US to Ease H1B Curbs

New Delhi: India on Saturday expressed concern over the Trump administration's new restrictions on the H1B visa programme, saying the move is likely to have humanitarian consequences and hoping that the “disruptions” would be addressed suitably by American authorities.

India’s reaction came hours after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a USD 100,000 annual fee for H1B visas, a measure expected to adversely impact Indian professionals in the United States.

Our statement regarding restrictions to the US H1B visa program⬇️

🔗 https://t.co/fkOjHIxEu9 pic.twitter.com/1rM9W3GYqC — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 20, 2025