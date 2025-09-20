India Urges US to Ease H1B Curbs
MEA says full implications are being studied; stresses skilled mobility fuels innovation, growth and strong India-US ties
New Delhi: India on Saturday expressed concern over the Trump administration's new restrictions on the H1B visa programme, saying the move is likely to have humanitarian consequences and hoping that the “disruptions” would be addressed suitably by American authorities.
India’s reaction came hours after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a USD 100,000 annual fee for H1B visas, a measure expected to adversely impact Indian professionals in the United States.
“This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “The government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities.”
Jaiswal noted that the “full implications” of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including Indian industry. “Industries in both India and the US have a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward,” he said.
He added that skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in both countries. “Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries,” Jaiswal said.
The H1B visa programme is widely used by Indian IT professionals, making India a key stakeholder in any proposed policy changes affecting skilled workers in the US.